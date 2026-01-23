Micron's $2.75 bn Gujarat chip plant to begin production by February-end

US memory chipmaker Micron Technology will start commercial semiconductor production at its $2.75 billion facility in Gujarat's Sanand by the end of February, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told The Economic Times on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He added that the pilot production has already begun at several approved semiconductor facilities, and commercial production will follow soon.

Speaking about India’s semiconductor plans, Vaishnaw said the country has laid out a clear and long-term roadmap. He noted that India’s ambition spans cutting-edge technologies, moving from 28-nanometer to 7-nanometer, to 3-nanometer, to 2-nanometer node.

During his engagements at the WEF, he said that the value chain in critical minerals is complex and requires cooperation across multiple stages, including refining and processing. He stressed that international collaboration is essential to ensure stable and resilient supply chains. India already has partnerships with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Europe and the United States in this area.

Rising global confidence in India at Davos

He further said that there was strong global confidence in India. He noted that discussions at the forum reinforced India’s growth story, with sustained interest from global leaders in partnering with India across infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, logistics and emerging sectors.

Singapore’s Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean expressed interest in expanding investments in India, including in physical and digital infrastructure and deep-tech startups. Leaders in artificial intelligence, robotics and cybersecurity also highlighted India’s growing role as a trusted value-chain partner.

Industry engagements across sectors

Vaishnaw said that Maersk is working closely with India to strengthen logistics infrastructure across shipping, ports and railways, and is also engaging in semiconductor materials. Honeywell, meanwhile, is partnering with India on railway modernisation and has shown interest in expanding its manufacturing footprint.

He also met Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind and OpenAI’s Chris Lehane to discuss India’s role in shaping artificial intelligence for global good. He invited them to take part in the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in February.

India’s AI vision and trusted global role

On artificial intelligence, the minister outlined India’s approach across the entire AI stack -- from applications and models to chips, infrastructure and energy. He said India’s IT industry is increasingly focused on AI-driven solutions that improve productivity.

Vaishnaw said that amid global uncertainty, India is seen as “a vibrant democracy that delivers and provides leadership focused on inclusive growth”. He added that global companies view India as a reliable partner for co-creating and co-developing advanced technologies.

He concluded that strong economic growth, ongoing reforms and digital public infrastructure are driving global optimism about India, particularly in AI, semiconductors and advanced electronics manufacturing.

(With agency inputs)