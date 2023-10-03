IndusInd, Federal Bank clock healthy double-digit growth in Q2 advances

Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Dhanlaxmi Bank posted a healthy double-digit growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in advances in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, according to multiple exchange filings of lenders.

According to the filings, IndusInd Bank and Bank of Maharashtra recorded more than 20 per cent improvement in their advances, rising to Rs 314,928 crore and Rs 183,113 crore respectively in Q1 FY24 compared to Q2 FY23.

Meanwhile, Federal Bank posted advances at Rs 195,973 crore, which is 20 per cent higher than Rs 177,377 crore. Dhanlaxmi Bank recorded around 13 per cent growth in advances to Rs 10,312 crore.

The pace of loan growth for these lenders was higher than the 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances of the banking system until 8 September 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India’s data.

According to Federal Bank, its retail credit book grew by 22 per cent Y-o-Y, and its wholesale credit book grew by 17 per cent, as per its internal classification. The retail to wholesale ratio was at 55:45 respectively in the total loan book.

On the other hand, in the quarter under review, the deposits of Bank of Maharashtra and Federal Bank rose by more than 20 per cent to touch Rs 239,306 crore and Rs 232,871 crore respectively from the year-ago period.

Also Read IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 30%, gross bad loans at 1.94% IndusInd Bank surges 4% to highest level since Jan 2020 on healthy Q1 nos IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore Indusind Bank Q4 net up 46% at Rs 2043 cr, deposits grew 15% to Rs 3.36 trn Robert Bosch Automotive Steering pays Rs 10 lakh to settle case with Sebi Flipkart unveils VIP subscription programme ahead of the festive season Krypton may invest $100 mn to set up a fabrication unit in Karnataka Tata Technologies pays Rs 25 lakh to settle shares issuance case with Sebi Uganda Airlines launches non-stop Mumbai service, first in over 5 decades

This pace of deposit mobilisation is higher than that of the banking system’s pace of 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y as of 8 September 2023.

Meanwhile, the deposits of IndusInd Bank rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 314,928 crore. Out of which, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 157,178 crore as of 30 September 2023.

At the same time, Dhanlaxmi Bank saw a growth of 8.17 per cent in deposits to Rs 13,789 crore.