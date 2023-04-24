Indusind Bank Q4 net up 46% at Rs 2043 cr, deposits grew 15% to Rs 3.36 trn



Net interest income grew 17 per cent to Rs 4,669 crore while net interest margin improved to 4.28 per cent against 4.20 per cent for Q4 of FY22 and 4.27 per cent for Q3 of FY23. Private sector lender Indusind Bank reported on Monday a 46 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,043 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on the back of margin expansion and compared to the year-ago period.



The bank posted a loan growth of 21 per cent on year to Rs 2.9 trillion while deposits grew by 15 per cent to Rs 3.36 trillion. Yield on assets was at 9.20 per cent for the quarter as against 8.28 per cent for the corresponding quarter of previous year. Cost of fund stands was 4.92 per cent as against 4.08 per cent in the year-ago period.



Net NPA were 0.59 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2023 as compared to 0.62 per cent as on December 31, 2022. The bank had a provision coverage ratio of 71 per cent at the end of the March. Asset quality remained stable with gross non performing assets (NPA) at 1.98 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2023 as against 2.06 per cent as on December 31, 2022.

Also Read NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings Analysts cautious on IndusInd Bank despite all-round beat in Q3; here's why Banks' net NPA ratio at 10-yr low, GNPAs continue downward journey: RBI IndusInd Bank slips 7% as RBI reappoints MD & CEO for shorter tenure IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore Mahabank Q3 net up 136.5% at Rs 840 cr, interest margins boost bottom-line Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure rises ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions