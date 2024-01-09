Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Infibeam Avenues inks MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 2,000 cr by FY30

The company said it aims to develop its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub for developing AI technology for payments and platforms aimed at servicing retailers

Infibeam Avenues

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infibeam Avenues, on Tuesday, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Government, with a proposed investment of Rs 2,000 crore by the financial year 2030 (FY30).

The company said it aims to develop its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub for developing AI technology for payments and platforms aimed at servicing retailers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It announced the investment plan on the sidelines of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024.

"With this MoU, we aim to fortify our partnership with the Gujarat government, opening up avenues for growth for retailers across the country. The incorporation of AI technology will not only elevate the competitiveness of retailers but also position Gujarat as a leading AI Hub for innovative solutions in the rapidly expanding Indian retail sector," said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues.

The MoU will help the company in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from state and central government departments, the company said.

The company has officially named its AI-Hub located at GIFT city as 'Phronetic.ai'.

This hub will enable collaboration between the government, private enterprises, tech enterprises, tech start-ups, AI technology developers, and retailers, it said in a statement.

Infibeam aims at transforming retailers through its in-house Vision AI technology, a tool designed to help them by tracking products, customers, and payments through image and video analysis.

It has plans to collaborate with 100,000 retailers to achieve objectives such as enhancing operational efficiencies, improving security measures, advocating for retailers’ policy development needs.

The company said it anticipates creating employment opportunities for over 5,000 individuals through the gig economy and full-time employment in the next five years.

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues posts Rs 40.9 crore profit in Q2, income rises 6.3%

Infibeam Avenues picks up 49% stake in Ahmedabad-based Pirimid Fintech

CCAvenue.ae launches mobile-based QR Code payment solution in the UAE

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Renault seeks regulatory clarity as it plans 5 car launches in 3 years

Mobileye agrees to supply ADAS tech to M&M as it eyes growth in India

Life insurance firm new business premium up 44% YoY in Dec LIC's leads

PFC gets RBI nod to set up wholly-owned finance company in GIFT City

Bandhan Bank clarifies the NCGTC audit is only on CGFMU loan claims

Topics : Infibeam Avenues Gujarat government GIFT City Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon