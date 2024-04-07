Info Edge reports increase of 3.5% in Q4 billings to Rs 827 crore

Real estate platform 99acres' billing grew by about 24 per cent to Rs 385.1 crore in FY '2024 from Rs 311.6 crore in 2022-23.

Job portal Naukri.com parent firm Info Edge has reported a 3.5 per cent increase in billings of the company to Rs 826.9 crore on a standalone basis in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The billings of the company stood at Rs 748.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Recruitment Solutions billing grew by 7.18 per cent during the quarter to Rs 625.4 crore from Rs 583.5 crore in March 2023 quarter.

The billings of real estate arm 99acres grew by 26.42 per cent to Rs 131.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 103.7 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the standalone billing of the company increased by 5.47 per cent to Rs 2,495.9 crore from Rs 2,366.3 crore in 2022-23.



The biggest contributor to the company's billing, Recruitment Solutions, grew marginally to Rs 1883.2 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,858.7 crore in fiscal year 2023.

Info Edge said that the "information for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, is being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the said period and is subject to review and approval by the Audit Committee, Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors of the Company.