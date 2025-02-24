Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys delays trainee assessment amid fresher layoffs at Mysuru campus

Infosys delays trainee assessment amid fresher layoffs at Mysuru campus

India's second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,000 engineering graduates in October. Trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave

Infosys

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys has postponed the assessment of its trainee engineers indefinitely, weeks after the company laid off about 350 trainees from its Mysuru campus.
 
India's second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,000 engineering graduates in October. Trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave.
 
In a mail, seen by Business Standard, Infosys said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment, which was to take place on Monday, is now being rescheduled. "We will soon convey the revised dates," the mail said. Infosys declined to comment when approached by Business Standard.
 
 
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which raised the issue of employee layoffs with India's labour ministry, said this move was a "direct result of the strong fight NITES and the terminated employees have launched against Infosys’ unethical layoffs. Under pressure, Infosys is now trying to avoid further controversy," its president, Harpreet Singh Saluja, said in a statement.
 
Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022, and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company did not onboard them as the industry was tackling a slowdown due to global uncertainty. The delay in onboarding freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon.
   

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple to add 20,000 US Jobs, produce AI servers amid Trump tariffs threat

Amazon

Amazon delivers 410 mn items via same, next-day services in 2024

PremiumHoneywell

Honeywell plans biofuel push for India's aviation, shipping industries

Moneyboxx

Aided by branch expansion, Moneyboxx Finance's AUM rises 56% to Rs 837 cr

Nestlé India

Nestle India considering price hikes to counter commodity inflation

Topics : Infosys Skill Training IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon