Infosys delays trainee assessment amid fresher layoffs at Mysuru campus

Infosys has postponed the assessment of its trainee engineers indefinitely, weeks after the company laid off about 350 trainees from its Mysuru campus.
India's second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,000 engineering graduates in October. Trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave.
In a mail, seen by Business Standard, Infosys said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment, which was to take place on Monday, is now being rescheduled. "We will soon convey the revised dates," the mail said. Infosys declined to comment when approached by Business Standard.
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which raised the issue of employee layoffs with India's labour ministry, said this move was a "direct result of the strong fight NITES and the terminated employees have launched against Infosys’ unethical layoffs. Under pressure, Infosys is now trying to avoid further controversy," its president, Harpreet Singh Saluja, said in a statement.
Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022, and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company did not onboard them as the industry was tackling a slowdown due to global uncertainty. The delay in onboarding freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon.