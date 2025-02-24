Monday, February 24, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aided by branch expansion, Moneyboxx Finance's AUM rises 56% to Rs 837 cr

Aided by branch expansion, Moneyboxx Finance's AUM rises 56% to Rs 837 cr

Moneyboxx Finance reported a 30 per cent growth in profits in the nine months of fiscal 2024-25 at Rs 6.53 crore, compared to Rs 5.02 crore in the year-ago period

Moneyboxx

Its AUM stood at Rs 536 crore in December 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moneyboxx Finance, which provides business loans to micro and small entrepreneurs, has reported a 56 per cent increase in its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 837 crore at the end of December 2024, aided by branch expansion and enhanced productivity.

Its AUM stood at Rs 536 crore in December 2023.

In a release, Moneyboxx said that in the third quarter of the current fiscal, it moved towards establishing a pan-India presence by launching operations in key southern states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

In line with this expansion, the company said its strategic focus on secured lending yielded strong results, with secured loans accounting for 38 per cent of AUM in the third quarter of fiscal 2024-25, more than doubling from 17 per cent in the year-ago period.

 

Moneyboxx Finance reported a 30 per cent growth in profits in the nine months of fiscal 2024-25 at Rs 6.53 crore, compared to Rs 5.02 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit in the third quarter stood at Rs 20 lakh, down from Rs 2.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance likely to see a drop in annual earnings, says Fitch Ratings

Tax

Consumption funds: Budget boost and young spenders to drive theme

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 results: Net profit down 4% at Rs 708 crore

TVS Motor company

TVS Holdings acquires 80.74% stake in Home Credit India for Rs 554 crore

PremiumSIP, Mutual fund

Mutual fund investors hold steady despite SIP losses, shows latest AUM data

"Remarkable progress was made during the year on various strategic fronts pivoting to secured lending, geographic diversification with entry into south India, and gaining strong support from lending partners and equity investors," said Deepak Aggarwal, Co-CEO and CFO of Moneyboxx.

The company further said that it strengthened capital position by announcing an equity raise of Rs 175.8 crore (Rs 91.08 crore received in September 2024 and balance Rs 84.72 crore receivable by March 2026) which provides adequate cushion.

With the equity funds received in the second quarter of the fiscal, its net worth increased by 57 per cent to Rs 264.5 crore, and CRAR (Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio) improved to 35.76 per cent compared to 28.28 per cent in March 2024.

With the fund raise, company's net worth increased from Rs 169 crore as of March 2024 to Rs 265 crore as of December 2024 and expected capital infusion of Rs 84.72 crore on warrants conversion will increase the capital base to over Rs 350 crore.

The company is supported by 33 lenders, including 12 banks and recently onboarded Indian Overseas Bank, Bajaj Finance, Nabkisan Finance, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank.

Moneyboxx expanded operations to 160 branches across 12 states as of December 2024 compared to 86 branches in 8 states in December 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nestlé India

Nestle India considering price hikes to counter commodity inflation

IBC insolvency bankruptcy process fraud companies case

Downward shift in liquidations seen under IBC: IBBI chairperson Ravi Mittal

CEAT Specialty

CEAT Specialty expands globally, targets 70-30 export-domestic split

Adani group

GIS 2025: Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh

Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures to buy minority stake of 25% in EPL from Blackstone

Topics : assets under management finance sector Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon