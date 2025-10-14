Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop the Future NHS Workforce Solution, a data-driven workforce management platform, which will replace the existing Electronic Staff Record system

Infosys office

The new solution will manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales. Photo: Shutterstock

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has secured a £1.2 billion (around ₹14,137 crore) contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver a new workforce management system, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop the Future NHS Workforce Solution, a data-driven workforce management platform, which will replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The new solution will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales, covering more than £55 billion in annual payments.
 
"The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK, providing vital services that touch millions every day. We are honoured to be chosen by NHSBSA to deliver generational change through the Future Workforce Solution," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys. 
 
 
"With our extensive experience in digital transformation and our artificial intelligence (AI) platform Infosys Topaz, we will build a solution that not only drives efficiency today but also empowers the NHS for the future," he added.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue to rise on deal wins; BFSI vertical resilient

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai

Keir Starmer looks to India for digital ID example ahead of UK rollout plan

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys

Nandan Nilekani says Finternet to go live in 2026 using AI, tokenisation

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

TCS, Infy, HCL Tech gain 2%; IT index up 5% in 1 week ahead of Q2 results

 
Infosys said it was selected after a rigorous procurement process, owing to its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation, its user-centric design approach, and its commitment to operational excellence.

Building a workforce that's fit for future

The Future NHS Workforce Solution aligns with the NHS 10-Year Health Plan, aiming to build a modern, future-ready workforce by investing in digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency and frees up healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.
 
NHSBSA CEO Michael Brodie said: “Delivering the new management system is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond replacing ESR; it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future.”

New platform to support employee lifecycle

Powered by advanced technologies and AI, the company said the new platform will support the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career progression, and retirement. It will offer intuitive, AI-driven tools for workforce planning and decision-making, enhancing the user experience for NHS staff.
 
The solution will also allow employees to manage their personal data more efficiently, ensure seamless integration with other NHS systems, and drive greater operational efficiency across the organisation.

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

adani

Adani Group's ROA hits 16.5%, among highest globally in infrastructure

Balaji amines, checmical factory

Balaji Amines accused of making pharma-grade chemical without licence

Gautam Adani, Thomas Kurian

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Topics : Infosys Infosys Salil Parekh Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Salil Parekh Infosys Ltd workforce BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon