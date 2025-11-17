RJ Corp enters green energy with ₹1,743 crore solar unit in Andhra Pradesh

Voltsun Labs, part of Ravi Jaipuria-led RJ Corp, will foray into the green energy sector through a Rs 1,743 crore greenfield solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Naidupeta in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.
RJ Corp, the world's largest PepsiCo bottling partner, operates QSR brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee through franchisee networks. It also runs dairy operations under the Jersey brand. The state government said on Monday that the unit will be coming up at Naidupeta MPSEZ, and it has already cleared a proposal to allot 37 acres of land at concessional rates to enable rapid project commencement, reflecting the state's commitment to becoming India’s most preferred destination for high-value, next-generation manufacturing.
RJ Corp is one of India’s most valuable and diversified business groups with an estimated group valuation of over Rs 90,000 crore and is globally renowned for its portfolio. It also has a presence across food processing, education, healthcare, hospitality and real estate. The Group’s decision to enter advanced solar manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh reflects not only confidence in India’s renewable energy future but also trust in the state’s governance, policies and “speed of doing business,” the statement said.
What will the Voltsun plant build in Andhra Pradesh?
The Voltsun project will create an integrated 2 gigawatt (GW) solar manufacturing ecosystem, developed in two phases — each comprising 1 GW of solar cell capacity and 1 GW of module capacity using cutting-edge TOPCon monocrystalline and bifacial technologies. The investment will generate 415 direct jobs, and the state government will facilitate external infrastructure, including a 40 MW power load, 3 MLD water supply and support for a captive solar plant. Tailor-made incentives under the AP Industrial Development Policy 2024–29 have been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board to ensure seamless project execution.
What other renewable investments has Andhra Pradesh attracted?
This comes days after the state bagged investments to the tune of around Rs 13.25 trillion during a three-day CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. Out of this, a majority of Rs 5.33 trillion was contributed by the renewable energy sector.
This includes big-ticket investments like $12 billion plans by Brookfield-backed Evren, a clean energy platform that the global major runs in India through a joint venture with Axis Energy, and a fresh $6.7 billion roadmap by ReNew Energy Global Plc in addition to the $2.6 billion it had already committed. AM Green Group also signed a deal to set up multiple 2G bio-refineries to produce cost-effective green hydrocarbons and 180 kilotonnes per annum of sustainable aviation fuel with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore ($1.13 billion).
How will RJ Corp’s entry strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s clean-tech cluster?
"The entry of a global-scale conglomerate like RJ Corp into the solar manufacturing space marks a significant step in Andhra Pradesh’s rise as India’s renewable energy powerhouse. With this investment, the state strengthens its fast-growing clean-tech cluster that already includes solar module manufacturers, pumped-storage developers and green hydrogen ecosystem players," it said. The government has directed APIIC, the Industries Department and all line departments to fast-track approvals and ensure timely grounding through the Single Desk Portal 2.0, reinforcing the state’s reputation as the country’s most investor-friendly destination.