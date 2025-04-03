Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys sues Cognizant, claims unfair trade practices in US court fight

Infosys sues Cognizant, claims unfair trade practices in US court fight

Infosys has escalated its legal battle against Cognizant, accusing the US-based firm of anti-competitive practices and monopolisation in the healthcare software market

Infosys

Infosys alleged that Cognizant has been leveraging its monopoly influence to stifle competition through its Cognizant TriZetto Software Group platform (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The legal tussle between Indian IT powerhouse Infosys and US-based Cognizant Technology Solutions has intensified, with fresh charges being filed in a US court. Infosys has accused Cognizant of engaging in anti-competitive practices to maintain its dominance in the healthcare software market, further escalating a dispute that initially stemmed from allegations of trade secret theft.
 

Infosys vs Cognizant: Fresh allegations surface 

In a new filing at a US district court in Dallas, Texas, Infosys alleged that Cognizant has been leveraging its monopoly influence to stifle competition through its Cognizant TriZetto Software Group platform. The filing claims Cognizant engaged in market-controlling tactics, such as inflating prices by limiting output and blocking competitors from entering the healthcare software space.
 
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys states that Cognizant unfairly wielded restrictive non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), withheld essential training for its key software products QNXT and Facets, and deliberately influenced Infosys employees to hinder the growth of Infosys’s competing healthcare platform, Helix. 
 
The 35-page document, submitted on March 31, further accuses Cognizant of using exclusionary strategies such as ‘most favoured vendor’ (MFV) agreements to sustain its market dominance. Infosys has urged the court to reject Cognizant’s motion to dismiss the case, branding the company’s actions as “attempted monopolisation” and “unreasonable restraint of trade”.

Also Read

technology

Here are 5 IT stocks that you can still bet on despite US recession fears

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Infosys, TCS: Nifty IT slips 3% amid recession fears as US imposes tariff

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, March 28: BSE, Infosys, UltraTech, BEL, Jindal Steel, BEML

PremiumInfosys

Infosys lays off another 40-45 trainees out of 1,200 it hired in Oct-Nov

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Infy, TCS, HCL Tech: Are IT stocks due for a rebound? Charts say this

 

Legal battle: How it began 

The feud dates back to August 2024, when Cognizant accused Infosys of misappropriating trade secrets related to its TriZetto platform. Infosys fired back in January 2025 with an antitrust counterclaim, alleging that Cognizant’s anti-competitive strategies blocked fair competition. 
Adding fuel to the fire, Infosys has implicated Cognizant’s CEO, Ravi Kumar S, alleging that during his tenure at Infosys, he deliberately delayed the launch of Infosys Helix and later poached key executives upon joining Cognizant in January 2023.
 
Cognizant has strongly denied Infosys’s allegations, dismissing them as ‘preposterous’ and ‘absurd’. The company maintains that it upholds fair competition and accuses Infosys of misusing its intellectual property.

More From This Section

electricity

Hindustan Power secures 425 MW solar project contract from UP Power Corp

Dhruv Agarwala

Dhruv Agarwala resigns as CEO of REA India that owns Housing.com, PropTiger

Lupin Pharma

Lupin announces acquisition of UK-Based Renascience Pharma for GBP 12.3 mn

Lakshmi Iyer

Kotak plans to raise $2 bn for new private credit fund amid growing demand

PremiumNTPC

NTPC seeks interest from global companies for nuclear power plant tech

Topics : Infosys Cognizant Lawsuits software BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon