Monday, December 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Inox Wind Ltd is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Wind on Monday said it has secured a 102.3 MW supply order from ABREL EPC Ltd | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Wind on Monday said it has secured a 102.3 MW supply order from ABREL EPC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReL).

Inox Wind secured the order for the supply of its 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by ABREL EPC Ltd in Karnataka, the leading wind energy solutions provider said in a statement  "ABReL has large-scale plans to set up and deliver long-term clean energy solutions to its customers, and we are pleased to be part of ABREL's mission to drive India's energy transition and achieve its decarbonisation and sustainability targets. We continue to make rapid progress on developing relationships with new customers and fortifying the existing ones," Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said.

 

Inox Wind Ltd is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. It is part of the multi-billion-dollar INOXGFL Group, which is primarily focused on two business verticals: chemicals and renewable energy.

IWL has five manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, Hubs, & Nacelles are manufactured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank plans to hire 50 private bankers amid wealth boom in India

IRCTC, indian railway, Kavach

Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in playpremium

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo beats Air India group in international scheduled flights, seatspremium

NARCL

NARCL recovery tally rises to ₹4,192 crore as resolution gains pacepremium

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy raises ₹10,000 crore via QIP, cash balance touches ₹17,000 crore

Topics : Inox Wind Aditya Birla Aditya Birla Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon