IPO-bound Ather Energy expands R-D, testing at The Juggernaut in Bengaluru

IPO-bound electric scooter maker Ather Energy announced the expansion of its research and development (R&D) and testing capabilities at its product testing and validation centre, The Juggernaut, in Begur, Bengaluru. The company said the expansion of this facility is key to Ather’s R&D ecosystem, designed to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of its scooters, while also accelerating product development, testing, and validation.
Spanning 38,692 sq ft, the facility is designed to validate durability and safety across vehicle, system, and component levels, including on-road endurance. It houses dedicated labs for structural durability, battery testing, electrical and electronics reliability, and vehicle environment testing.
Swapnil Jain, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ather Energy, said electric vehicles (EVs) are fundamentally different from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and represent a relatively new technology. Therefore, it is crucial to rigorously test every component of the vehicle. He highlighted that Ather has made substantial investments in research and development over the years, establishing robust processes and standards for testing to ensure the delivery of high-quality products.
“Our products go through rigorous tests that are designed around Indian riding conditions and extreme usage scenarios, reflecting how customers use our scooters,” said Jain. “With the expansion of The Juggernaut, we are scaling up our testing capacity and capabilities, enabling us to accelerate innovation and product development while maintaining our focus on performance, quality, and reliability.”
Simulating Indian roads
Ather follows a layered validation approach, ensuring testing and validation at every stage. The facility features a 4 DOF road simulator (which can simulate road conditions) and an MTS 334 road load simulator. These help in targeted testing of systems like suspension frames, enabling early bug detection, faster design optimisation, and lower change costs. The MTS 334 road load simulator is capable of replicating intricate real-world two-wheeler riding conditions, compressing a 100,000-km endurance test into just 15 days—a process that typically takes around 10 years to complete on-road.
With multi-stress factor testing and a feedback loop from field data to test cases, Ather aims to continuously refine its validation processes to improve real-world performance. This data-driven testing enhances accuracy, helping engineers predict and address potential failure points before they reach customers. Additionally, in this facility, Ather also conducts battery validation tests, including thermal performance tests, water wading tests, drop tests, and vibration and thermal cycling to optimise battery performance and safety. Battery packs are tested under real-world load conditions, cycling them through typical customer usage patterns to monitor degradation in equivalent kilometres.
Ather said its scooters go through multiple tests to ensure they can handle Indian roads. Ather’s vehicle testing facilities are equipped with sophisticated instrumentation and testing protocols that evaluate various aspects of the scooter. Ather’s battery packs undergo 272 tests, including over-temperature testing, mechanical drop testing, and extreme vibration testing, and are certified IPX7 waterproof and AIS 156 compliant. Ather also follows the Ather Product Development System (APDS), which mandates eight quality reviews before any product launch. As of December 31, 2024, Ather had conducted 4,535 unique tests to validate its electric two-wheelers, reinforcing its commitment to engineering high-quality, durable products.
Ather currently has three R&D facilities in Bengaluru, Karnataka, including one recognised as an in-house R&D unit by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). As of December 31, 2024, Ather's R&D expenditure was Rs 238.8 crore, accounting for 15 per cent of revenue from operations, and about 46 per cent of its total workforce is dedicated to R&D. Ather’s R&D activities typically involve the design, development, and testing of its E2W products, software for scooters, charging infrastructure, and accessories. With a focus on R&D and innovation, Ather also became the first E2W manufacturer to offer features such as a touchscreen dashboard with navigation, internet connectivity, cloud integration, and an aluminium chassis on its electric scooters.
Ather has two lines of scooters—the Ather 450 and the Rizta—that cater to the performance and convenience segments, respectively. Ather currently has two manufacturing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one each for vehicle assembly and battery manufacturing, and an upcoming third manufacturing facility in Bidkin, Maharashtra.
Ather competes with players such as Ola Electric, Bajaj, Ampere, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company. Many of these players are ramping up investments in R&D and scaling up their operations.
Recently, automobile and vehicle components maker TVS Motor Company signed an agreement with Karnataka to invest Rs 2,000 crore over five years to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in the state and expand its operations in Mysuru. Honda is planning a Rs 600 crore investment for manufacturing electric vehicles.
In the past, Ola Electric had said it was investing about $500 million to set up its battery innovation centre (BIC) in Bengaluru. Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola had said BIC would be one of the world’s largest and most advanced cell research and development (R&D) facilities, with more than 165 ‘unique and cutting-edge’ laboratory equipment to cover all aspects of cell-related R&D.