Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LIC gets demand notice of Rs 479.88 crore for short payment of GST for FY21

LIC gets demand notice of Rs 479.88 crore for short payment of GST for FY21

The company has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty for Maharashtra on February 27 from Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, LIC said in a regulatory filing

GST

GST(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday said it has received a demand notice of Rs 479.88 crore for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2020-21.

The company has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty for Maharashtra on February 27 from Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, LIC said in a regulatory filing. 

The demand notice pertains to wrong availment and short reversal of Input Tax Credit (ITC), Interest on late payments, short payment of tax liability, it said. 

The order is appealable before the Joint Commissioner of State tax (Appeals), Mumbai, it said.

 

The financial impact of the demand is to the extent of the GST (Rs 242.23 crore), Interest (Rs 213.43 crore) and Penalty (Rs 24.22 crore), it said, adding, there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation. 

 

More From This Section

Sundeep Bajoria

Coca-Cola's Thums Up, Sprite on their way to becoming $2 billion brands

solar panel

TP Solar bags Rs 632 cr order to supply 292.5 MWp solar modules from Seci

Coal

NCL levies Rs 300 per tonne charge on coal, to generate Rs 3,877 crore

electricity

PFC inks pact to provide Rs 26,800 crore finance to MP power utilities

IKEA

Ikea to start online deliveries in Delhi-NCR, 9 cities from March 1

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon