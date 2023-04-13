DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3



The line will connect South Mumbai with the city’s western suburbs and will also be integrated with the to-be redeveloped Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railways station. The cash-strapped Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the operation and maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3 from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. If the contract gets awarded, the urban transporter will cover 27 stations on the 33.5 kilometre metro line.



The work also includes management of contracts including training and timely organising competency of their staff, which shall be awarded by the employer, including housekeeping, security (Guards for watch and ward), call centre, horticulture, parking, etc. “The scope of work for this contract will primarily include the following responsibilities — Metro Rail Operation & Safety Management, Revenue Collection including management of Ticket sales, Maintenance of Metro Assets, Minor Civil repairs of stations and buildings, Hiring, Training and timely organising competency of all staff, Marketing and sales assistance,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC.



“The Delhi Metro, with its experience of operating and maintaining the largest Metro system in the Indian subcontinent in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be able to extend the right support to the Mumbai Metro corridor, since the city of Mumbai is also highly populated with similar urban challenges like Delhi,” the company’s statement said. DMRC is likely to handle operations for a period of ten years. The company did not immediately provide financial details on its bid or other commercials.

