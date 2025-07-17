Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

Monarch Surveyors has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹237 to ₹250 per equity share

ipo market listing share market

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants is a Civil Engineering Consultancy firm

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Monarch Surveyors IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Maharashtra-based civil engineering consultancy firm Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants will open for public subscription on Tuesday, July 22. The ₹93.75 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  

Here are the key details of Monarch Surveyors IPO

Monarch Surveyors IPO price band, lot size

Monarch Surveyors has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹237 to ₹250 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹300,000, considering the upper price band, to bid for two lots. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 4,50,000 for three lots or 1,800 shares. 
 

Monarch Surveyors IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, July 25, 2025. Shares of Monarch Surveyors will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Monarch Surveyors IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

Monarch Surveyors IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for purchasing machinery, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.  

Monarch Surveyors financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Monarch Surveyors reported revenue from operations of ₹154.13 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹139.5 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹34.83 crore, up 16 per cent from 30 crore in the FY24.

About Monarch Surveyors

Incorporated in 1992, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants offers a wide range of Civil Engineering Consultancy services. It provides comprehensive consultancy services under Concept to Commissioning of infrastructure projects, which includes Survey, design and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial, mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines and other civil engineering sectors. The company has successfully executed projects across various sectors, including railways, roads, ports, and oil & gas. 
 
The company's workforce specialises in Detailed Engineering, Project Management, Construction Supervision, Facilities Design, Land Surveying, Land Acquisition Services, Geospatial mapping, Geo-technical Investigation and Special Inspections.

