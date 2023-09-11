IT companies partially affected by transport strike in Bengaluru

IT companies in the Silicon Hub of Bengaluru have been only partially affected by the transport strike, as many of the companies are still following a hybrid mode of working that allows employees the flexibility to work from home (WFH) once or twice a week.

"We are still following a hybrid mode of work... so on such days, most of the employees take the WFH option. Thus, there is no impact from a work standpoint, although footfall in the office is obviously low," a spokesperson of a leading IT company said on condition of anonymity. An email sent to major IT companies Infosys and Wipro did not elicit a response.

"Companies have taken a stand based on their requirements. While employees of some companies have decided to work from home, some in critical roles have come to the office... but there has been inconvenience, especially on the first- and last-mile connectivity... overall, the attendance has been low in most tech companies," said Ramesh VT, general secretary, Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA).

Outer Ring Road is a major IT cluster in Bengaluru consisting of business parks such as Cessna Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, Manyata Embassy Tech Park, RMZ Ecoworld, and Prestige Tech Park, housing tech companies like Accenture, Dell EMC, Cisco, Intel, IBM, and Flipkart, and global capability centres (GCCs) such as JP Morgan Chase, ANZ, Goldman Sachs, etc.

An employee of a leading GCC said that such strikes are a blow to the global image of Bengaluru. "Clients see these strikes as a negative thing. I usually use public transport to commute to work as the traffic is bad, but today I had to drive on my own... it was inconvenient for some of my friends who do not have their own transport."

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association declared a 'bandh' in Bengaluru on 11 September against the state government's Shakti scheme, which offers free travel facilities to women on non-premium government buses.

The federation had complained that private transporters had lost more than 40 per cent of their revenue after the launch of the Shakti scheme by the Congress government.

An estimated nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate vehicles, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, stayed off the roads on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government said it had arranged 500 extra BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses to facilitate the commute, especially for school-going children, office-going people, and those going to hospitals.