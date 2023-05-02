IT employees union NITES urges Nasscom to act against job frauds



NITES in a letter to NASSCOM sai the increasing number of frauds and scams are targeting thousands of fresher’s and experienced employees in the IT sector. IT workers union National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Tuesday urged industry body NASSCOM to create helplines against increasing recruitment frauds and issue advisories to IT companies for creating awareness against fraudsters.



NASSCOM is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in India and comprises over 3000 member companies including both Indian and multinational firms. "We have noticed that many fraudsters and scammers are taking advantage of the vulnerability of educated youth by offering them lucrative job opportunities in big IT firms. These fraudsters often operate through fake recruitment agencies, job portals, and even social media platforms and they tend to target the most vulnerable individuals who are desperately looking for jobs.Unfortunately, many such job seekers fall prey to these fraudsters, losing their hard-earned money and even sensitive personal information," NITES wrote in the letter.



NITES added that such frauds not only affect financial stability and mental well-being of job seekers, but they also lead to a loss of trust in the entire IT industry. According to a recent report, about 56 per cent of job seekers in India face scams during their job hunt, while young job seekers aged between 20-29 are the most exposed to scams and fraudulent job offers.

The union has requested NASSCOM to issue advisories to all IT companies to spread awareness among employees about such scams and frauds and to take necessary precautions to avoid falling prey to these fraudsters. It has further asked NASSCOM to set up a dedicated helpline or a grievance redressal mechanism for IT sector employees to report any such fraudulent activities and to take necessary actions against the perpetrators.

