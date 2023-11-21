Sensex (0.42%)
IT major Wipro, Nvidia collab for artificial intelligence in healthcare

IT major Wipro on Tuesday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Wipro

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to deliver AI-enabled innovation for the healthcare industry. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
IT major Wipro on Tuesday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Wipro will leverage NVIDIA's AI software for enterprises for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions in the affordable care act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid, the company said in a statement.
Wipro Enterprise Futuring President and Managing Partner Nagendra Bandaru said the collaboration will allow the companies to deliver AI-enabled innovation for the healthcare industry at scale and drive healthcare solutions with advanced computing capabilities.
The integration of these technologies with Wipro's Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) framework will enable Wipro to co-develop and deploy custom models for speech and translation AI, as well as other LLMs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

