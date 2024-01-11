Sensex (    %)
                        
IT services companies TCS, Infosys continue to see headcount drop

The fall in headcount is a serious issue for the sector as well as for engineering graduates, as both these firms are the largest recruiters from campuses

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

India’s two largest IT services companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, continued to see their headcount base reduce, even as attrition dropped.
                                                
For the third quarter of financial year 24, TCS's headcount was down by 5,680, bringing the total employee base to 603,305.

Similarly, Infosys's headcount dropped to 322,663 in the third quarter of financial year 24, with the firm’s headcount reducing by 6,101. Unlike TCS, Infosys has also not announced any new hiring for the fiscal.

This drop in headcount comes at a time when the firms have seen attrition within the company coming down. In the case of TCS, attrition for the quarter was at 13.3 per cent, down from 14.9 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 24.

Infosys's attrition was at 12.9 per cent for the third quarter of financial year 24, down from the previous quarter’s 14.6 per cent.

The fall in headcount is a serious issue for the sector as well as for engineering graduates, as both these firms are the largest recruiters from campuses.

While Infosys has not disclosed any new fresher hiring targets for financial year 24, TCS plans to hire 40,000 from campuses for this fiscal.

Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “Attrition is trending down and at 13.3 per cent, is now within our range of comfort. We are committed to hiring from college campuses and growing talent organically. We have commenced our campus hiring process for the next year and see tremendous excitement among freshers to join TCS.”

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

