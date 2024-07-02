Business Standard
IT services firm HCLTech launches its first global delivery centre in Bihar

Going forward, the centre will house specialised labs and centres of excellence to boost HCLTech's technology innovation and will offer a wide range of services to global clients, said the company

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Noida-headquartered IT services firm HCLTech on Tuesday opened its first global delivery centre in Patna, Bihar, to focus on the delivery of IT and engineering services for hi-tech and semiconductor companies.

Located inside the Udyog Bhawan complex in Patna, the centre will offer modern workspaces to employees along with training and growth opportunities across HCLTech’s global network, said the firm.

“This will also contribute to the development of the local technology ecosystem and talent pool in the state,” the company said.

“This will bring positive changes in the Information Technology (IT) sector of Bihar, increase employment opportunities, and other IT companies will also be inspired to invest in Bihar,” said Nitish Mishra, Minister of Department of Industries & Department of Tourism, Government of Bihar.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

