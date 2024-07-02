Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Hitachi has localisation as top priority, to invest Rs 200cr in FY25

The company, a 40:60 joint venture between Tata and Hitachi of Japan, aims at ramping up localisation levels to 70 per cent over the next 2-3 years, its Managing Director Sandeep Singh said

Tata Hitachi

Tata Hitachi plans to produce 60-tonne dump trucks in India| Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kharagpur (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery on Tuesday announced that it would invest Rs 200 crore in its two manufacturing plants to stay ahead of the curve in quality, innovation and localisation.
The company, a 40:60 joint venture between Tata and Hitachi of Japan, aims at ramping up localisation levels to 70 per cent over the next 2-3 years, its Managing Director Sandeep Singh said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company plans to produce 60-tonne dump trucks in India, leveraging technology from Hitachi Canada, primarily used for the mining industry, he said.
Additionally, the company intends to introduce more models in India as part of the 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) policy started long back, the official said.
"We will invest a total of Rs 200 crore in our two plants in West Bengal's Kharagpur and Dharwad in Karnataka. This will help us stay at the forefront of innovation and increase self-reliance (Atamnirbharta) to 70 per cent in 2-3 years from the current 65 per cent," Singh said.
The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the partnership between the Tata Group and Japan-based Hitachi.
Singh emphasised that localisation is an ongoing process and crucial for cost control.
He stated that the Kharagpur plant is the largest excavator plant in southeast Asia with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

More From This Section

Zomato

Zomato Financial Services voluntarily withdraws licence to become an NBFC

Sebi

Raselle Capital VCC settles FPI violation case with Sebi, pays Rs 1.23 cr

Godrej

Adi-Nadir Godrej family to buy 12.65% stake in Godrej Ind from RKN Ent

export import trade

Allcargo Gati raises Rs 169.28 cr by issuing equity shares via QIP

IT firms

Hexaware Technologies to hire 8,000 employees across job roles this year

The total cumulative capital expenditure, including Dharwad, will be Rs 2,000 crore, the company official said.
Singh expressed optimism about the upcoming Union budget, expecting a boost to infrastructure development, which will drive demand for equipment in the second half of the year.
"We hope the budget maintains its focus on infrastructure. The growth is expected to remain flat this fiscal," Singh said.
The first half of the fiscal was down due to elections and monsoon.
The market size of excavators is approximately 1.25 lakh units, with Tata Hitachi commanding a 24 per cent share, he said.
Despite pressure from Chinese imports, the company aims at 8 per cent revenue growth.
In FY'24, the company achieved a revenue of around Rs 5,000 crore, with both plants operating at 75-80 per cent capacity.

Also Read

share market

Hitachi Energy surges 5% on bagging new work order worth Rs 790 cr

share market

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Hitachi

Hitachi Energy India Q4 results: Net profit rises 124% to Rs 113.7 crore

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy

Hitachi Energy shares hit 52-week high on expansion plans

Topics : Hitachi Energy India Tata group Tata group stocks Hitachi technologies India manufacturing growth Manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon