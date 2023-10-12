close
iThink Logistics, India Post collaborate to boost e-commerce deliveries

Tech-driven logistics platform iThink Logistics on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with India Post to boost e-commerce deliveries across remote parts of the country

e-commerce, online, digital, shopping, credit card

The e-commerce penetration rates, according to the logistics platform, in tier 2 and tier 3 cities stood at an impressive 21.4 per cent and 41.5 per cent, respectively in 2022

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Tech-driven logistics platform iThink Logistics on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with India Post to boost e-commerce deliveries across remote parts of the country.
Under the collaboration, iThink Logistics will leverage the India Posts' extensive reach to enhance e-commerce last-mile delivery capabilities for D2C startups and small and mid-size businesses pan India, the company said.
The tie-up has the potential to create economical deliveries, particularly in rural areas with less developed logistics infrastructure, iThink Logistics said.
The city-based firm is an end-to-end multiple courier aggregator shipping platform for D2C brands, handling over daily volume of 25,000 shipments per day. It caters to over 26,000 pin codes in India besides a territorial coverage of 180 countries.
India Post's experience and wide-ranging network complement the company's technological capabilities as well as efficiency and dependability, among others, it said.
This collaboration is aimed at harnessing the power of technology and the extensive reach of India Post to propel Direct-to-Consumer startups and small and medium businesses into a new era of logistical excellence, said Zaiba Sarang, Co-Founder of iThink Logistics.
With this alliance, we are not only bridging geographical gaps but also empowering businesses of all sizes to embrace the full potential of e-commerce, transforming the way products reach customers and redefining customer experiences, she added.
The e-commerce penetration rates, according to the logistics platform, in tier 2 and tier 3 cities stood at an impressive 21.4 per cent and 41.5 per cent, respectively in 2022.
"Our legacy of service, built over decades, combined with iThink Logistics' forward-thinking technological prowess, heralds a new era in the logistics industry. This collaboration opens up exciting new opportunities to reach every touchpoint in India, said Amitabh Singh, Post Master General-- Mails and BD for Maharashtra.
By combining India Post's unparalleled reach, even in the remotest corners of the country, with iThink Logistics' advanced technology and rapid services, logistics operations are set to undergo a revolutionary transformation, the company said.

Topics : India Post E-commerce marketplace e-commerce companies e-commerce growth

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

