Japan's Seiko Epson Corp launches first manufacturing facility in India

Japan's Seiko Epson Corp launches first manufacturing facility in India

Epson India recorded a turnover of over ₹2,500 crore in FY25 and is projecting over ₹2,900 crore for the current fiscal

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Seiko Epson Corporation on Friday inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the country, which will create 200 direct jobs. 
The ink tank printer facility, set up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has been established in collaboration with Epson's manufacturing partner RIKUN. It is expected to commence operations in October 2025, according to a company statement. 
"This is a historic occasion for Epson. India is crucial to our growth and offers immense opportunity for innovation and leadership, with its fast-growing economy, youthful population, and digital progress," its Global President Junkichi Yoshida said. 
The company may expand to making components and other products in future, he said. 
 
The facility will initially focus on the production of Epson's EcoTank printers, aiming to produce 20,000 units per month and create 200 direct jobs. 
Looking ahead, Epson aims to strengthen its presence in India by expanding market reach, investing in people and research & development. 
Epson India recorded a turnover of over ₹2,500 crore in FY25 and is projecting over ₹2,900 crore for the current fiscal.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

