Jindal Stainless sees domestic demand; China imports a challenge: Firm's MD

India only country open for China to dump steel imports, says Abhyuday Jindal

Ishita Ayan Dutt Business Standard Kolkata
Abhyuday Jindal, MD, Jindal Stainless

Abhyuday Jindal, MD, Jindal Stainless

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel producer, is betting on strong demand in the domestic market as it fights "dumping" from China, said Abhyuday Jindal, the company’s managing director.
“We are quite bullish. Domestic demand is very strong and we welcome the announcement by the government in the Budget this year on the infrastructure spending…the Railway expenditure has been doubled,” said Jindal.

Imports from China have "definitely gone up drastically from 2-3 years ago. And the reason for the trend is that apart from India, the whole world has gone for some kind of protectionist measure against China. We are the only country open for them to dump.”
According to data, China’s share in India’s steel imports stood at 30 per cent in FY21, 41 per cent in FY22 and 50 per cent in the first 10 months of FY23. Indonesia is another major source of imports.

Jindal Stainless, which has two manufacturing units in India (in Haryana and Odisha), will undertake a 1 million tonne (mt) expansion to take its capacity to 2.9 mt. According to a CRISIL Ratings report released on Thursday, India’s stainless steel demand was expected to surge till FY25. Domestic demand, which was 4 mt in fiscal 2022, was projected to log a compound annual growth rate of 9 per cent in the three fiscals through 2025, double the 4.5 per cent pace of the past five fiscals, the report said.
“This will be driven by increasing adoption of stainless steel in railways — a focus area for government infrastructure spending — and rising application in the automobile and construction sectors,” said the CRISIL report.

Jindal Stainless is expecting a volume growth of 25 per cent in FY24 and another 20-25 per cent in FY25. “If the market progresses and we see a faster uptick in demand, then we can ramp up faster. Right now, the export market looks subdued and it would depend on how it moves,” said Abhyuday Jindal.
Typically, 25-30 per cent of the company’s sales are driven by exports. Jindal expects exports to gain traction in the second half of this year. “We are seeing a pickup in Europe again; the US is still a market which has not picked up as we expected it to.”

Referring to the inventory in the channel, he said “We are confident that in the next six months they would have evacuated this material. Then the normal course of buying will start again.”

Last Updated:

Topics : Jindal Stainless | Jindal Stainless Steel | Abhyuday Jindal

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

