close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia

JSL says it is the first strategic partnership by an Indian company for securing a stake in a nickel reserve abroad

Ishita Ayan Dutt Business Standard Kolkata
Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director

Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel company, and New Yaking Pte, which is part of Eternal Tsingshan Singapore, have signed an agreement to set up a nickel pig iron (NPI) smelter in Indonesia.
JSL will invest Rs 1,200-1,300 crore, giving it a 49 per cent stake in the joint venture (JV) company while the balance would be with New Yaking.

JSL said this is the first strategic partnership by an Indian company for securing a stake in a nickel reserve abroad. The smelter would be located in an industrial park in Halmahera Islands, Indonesia.
“Nickel being a critical raw material for our industry, we felt that it made absolute sense to make the investment in backward integration, now that we are a 3 million tonne (mt) player,” said Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, adding that the company sought to secure an ore scarce in India.

The smelter would be a greenfield set-up and the project would take about two years. “We expect the (JV) company to be operational by the end of FY25.”
JSL’s cash outflow for the investment would be over two years: Rs 700-750 crore in FY24 and around Rs 500-550 crore in FY25. The project, which would have a production capacity of 200,000 tonnes, would secure JSL’s NPI requirements.

Also Read

Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) fixes record date for merger with JSL; stock up 3%

Jindal Steel & Power net profit down 68 per cent to Rs 518.67 crore

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

JSW Steel eyes 50 MT capacity by 2030 via greenfield, brownfield options

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Automaker SML Isuzu to raise prices to offset higher input costs

Reliance, Tata Power, among others win in round II of solar module PLI

First Solar, Reliance, Avaada Group among winners of $2.4 bn green aid


“About 16 per cent of our nickel requirement as of now is in the form of nickel pig iron. With this JV we are creating the possibility of securing the NPI which we are using for our nickel requirements,” said Tarun Khulbe, wholetime director of Jindal Stainless.
JSL meets the bulk of its nickel requirement through stainless steel scrap and NPI/ferro nickel. Even though purchase from the JV would be at market price, it would help availability. Geopolitical issues, logistics, prices and the pandemic have affected demand-supply dynamics of nickel, increasing cost and uncertainty for industries such as stainless steel.

“We are envisaging a project IRR (internal rate of return) of 25 per cent with a payback of about four years,” said Jindal.
JSL, which has been in expansion mode, expects to commission 2.9 mt capacity in steel production in April and will ramp up later. “We will see a volume growth of 25 per cent in FY24 and another 20-25 per cent in FY25. But if the market progresses and we see an uptick in demand, we can ramp up faster,” Jindal said.

JSL has two stainless steel manufacturing plants in India, in Haryana and Odisha.
Topics : Jindal Stainless | stainless steel industry | Investment

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US-based cloud computing firm Rackspace to lay off 4% of workforce

Rackspace Technology
2 min read

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia

Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director
3 min read
Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read
Premium

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Piramal Enterprises
3 min read

Automaker SML Isuzu to raise prices to offset higher input costs

SML Isuzu
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read
Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon