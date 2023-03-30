Online used-car marketplace Shift Technologies lays off 30% of workforce

US-based online marketplace for buying and selling used cars Shift Technologies has reduced its workforce by 30 per cent in the first quarter in an effort to cut costs and eliminate duplication following its merger with CarLotz, the media reported.

During the earnings call, CEO Jeff Clementz announced the job cuts. The layoffs occur as the company saw its revenue decline in the fourth quarter and its operating loss increased, reports TechCrunch.

"While difficult, we reduced headcount by approximately 30 per cent in the first quarter. In addition to corporate roles, the majority of reductions were due to our move to decentralised sales organisation, which occurred in February," Clementz was quoted as saying.

He added that the aceCarLotz integration and strategic moves to rightsize our SG&A are largely behind us".

Shift Technologies, which went public in 2020 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, recorded $65.6 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, a 67 per cent decrease from the same period the previous year.A

The company recorded a fourth-quarter operating loss of $60.7 million, a 14 per cent increase over the same period in 2021, according to the report.

Also Read Bethesda softworks' three future games will be Xbox-exclusive: Microsoft Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game on Twitter US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition Reliance Games partners with Atari to expand their Free-to-Play portfolio AWS launches second infrastructure region in India, to support 48,000 jobs OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels to boost revenue Adani airports' duty-free shops to give more space to non-liquor items CRISIL lowers outlook on Adani Airport Holdings from 'stable' to 'negative' Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement Rs 6,828-crore aircraft contract sanctioned for HAL in Maharashtra's Nashik

Meanwhile, electric vehicle (EV) startup Lucid has announced that it is laying off around 1,300 of its employees or 18 per cent of its workforce, within the upcoming months.

According to an email from CEO Peter Rawlinson, which was attached to a regulatory filing, the job cuts will impact employees and contractors "in nearly every organisation and level, including executives".

--IANS

shs/shb/