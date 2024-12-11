Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jio BlackRock appoints George Heber Joseph as 1st chief investment officer

Jio BlackRock appoints George Heber Joseph as 1st chief investment officer

Joseph's appointment is among the first in the key positions of the AMC. The company is yet to announce a chief executive officer (CEO)

George Heber Joseph

George Heber Joseph

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Company insider George Heber Joseph will be the first chief investment officer (CIO) of the newly- incorporated joint venture firm Jio BlackRock Asset Management Company (AMC).
 
Joseph has been associated with Jio Financial Services since March 2023 as Head of Special Projects, according to his LinkedIn profile. The announcement was made by him in a social media post.
 
Joseph is former CEO and CIO of ITI MF. Prior to his three-year stint at ITI MF, which ended in August 2022, he was a fund manager with ICICI Prudential MF for more than a decade.
 
Joseph’s appointment is among the first in the key positions of the AMC. The company is yet to announce a chief executive officer (CEO).
 
 
Jio BlackRock AMC is expected to launch mutual fund (MF) business soon. The 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and US leading asset manager BlackRock received the in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start MF business in October 2024, almost a year after it filed its application.
 
The final approval generally takes another six months to a year, subject to the applicant fulfilling the requirements, which also includes appointment of an experienced CIO. There are now 46 players in the ~68-trillion MF industry.

More From This Section

ZARA

Inditex Q3 sales and profit miss estimates; shares drop 5% amid challenges

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Tivolt Electric Vehicles sign MOU with TPREL to enhance EV charging infra

Aadit Palicha

Zepto Cafe to be launched as separate app next week: CEO Aadit Palicha

cocacola

Bhartia family to acquire 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola for Rs 12,500 cr

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Maruti to add 2,760 service outlets by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

 
The AMC is likely to offer products across active and passive space.
 
Jio Financial recently announced that it has invested ~82.9 crore for a 50 per cent stake in Jio BlackRock AMC and Jio BlackRock Trustee. The two entities were incorporated on October 28, 2024 to carry on the primary business of mutual funds. 
 

Also Read

Kinetic Green, electric 3-wheelers

Kinetic Green, Jio Things to launch digital display platform, analytics

Jio Hotstar

Reliance-owned Viacom18 acquires Jiohotstar.com domain name after long wait

telecom

Tariff impact: Reliance Jio loses 7.96 mn users in Sep, shows Trai data

telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi lose over 10 mn mobile subscribers in Sep; BSNL adds users

Jio Hotstar

Dubai-based siblings to transfer jiohotstar.com domain to RIL free of cost

Topics : Reliance Jio Jio Financial Services Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon