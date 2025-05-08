Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue next week

Jio Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue next week

Jio Finance to launch its first bond issue on May 14 with Rs 1,000 crore target and 7.19 per cent expected coupon amid improved liquidity and rate cut outlook

Jio Financial Services

The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore | Photo: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Jio Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, is set to tap the domestic capital market next week with its maiden bond issue to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by selling bonds maturing in 2 years and 10 months, said sources aware of the development.
 
The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore. The bidding for the bond issuance would take place on 14 May, sources said, adding that the company is anticipating a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent.
 
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the sole arranger for the issue, sources said. Jio Finance is rated “AAA” by domestic rating agency CRISIL. 
 
 
An email sent to Jio Financial Services did not elicit a response.

Earlier in March, Jio Finance was looking to tap the domestic capital market to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore but delayed the issuance as yields were higher and there was expectation of yields softening in the coming months, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was expected to deliver a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in April.
 
While it postponed its bond issuance in the domestic capital market, the company successfully completed its maiden commercial paper issuance, raising Rs 1,000 crore at a yield of 7.80 per cent by selling commercial papers with a tenor of three months. 
 
In its April meeting, RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the policy rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent and changed the stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”, indicating further rate cuts in the coming months.
 
Additionally, liquidity conditions were tight in March, as banking system liquidity was in deficit. It turned into surplus in the last week of March because of RBI’s measures, including open market operations (OMOs), dollar–rupee buy–sell swaps, among other actions.
 
In April, yields on issuances by AAA-rated state-owned entities fell below the 7 per cent mark, driven by declining yields on 10-year government securities, improved liquidity conditions, and expectations of further rate cuts by RBI in upcoming policy reviews. 
 
Because of favourable rates, April—usually a subdued month for corporate bond issuances—saw close to Rs 1 trillion worth of bonds being issued. In FY25, domestic companies raised a record amount—around Rs 11 trillion—from the domestic capital market by issuing bonds. In FY24, corporates raised a little over Rs 10 trillion from the capital market.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

