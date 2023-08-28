Jio Financial to partner with global firms for insurance venture: Ambani

Jio Financial Services, which is planning to enter the insurance market, will do so in partnership with global players, according to Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

"JFS will enter the insurance segment to offer simple yet smart life, general, and health insurance products through a seamless digital interface, potentially partnering with global players," Ambani said during the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Among other ventures, the company is also set to explore blockchain-based and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) platforms.

"Jio Financial Services will massively increase financial services penetration by transforming and modernising them with a digital-first approach that simplifies financial products, reduces the cost of service, and expands reach to every citizen through easily accessible digital channels," he said.

Commenting on the partnership with BlackRock for an asset management joint venture, he said, "The joint venture (with BlackRock) will synergise the respective strengths of JFS and BlackRock to deliver tech-enabled, affordable, and innovative investment solutions."

Recently, the financial company announced a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock to set up an asset management company with an initial investment of $150 million.

According to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) data, India has 26 life insurance companies and 31 non-life insurance companies that are active in the market.

While granting approval for two latest entrants in the life insurance sector – Acko Life Insurance and Credit Access Life Insurance Company – the insurance regulator said another 20 applications are in the pipeline at various stages of registration in life, general, and reinsurance segments.

As per the monthly data of the General Insurance Council of India (GIC) comprising 24 companies, the gross direct premiums for the general insurance companies rose by 18.3 per cent in July to Rs 23,259.23 crore from the previous year. Meanwhile, the Life Insurance Council of India reported a contraction of 28.69 per cent to Rs 27,867.10 crore during the same time period.

Speaking on the capital base, Jio Financial Services is supported with funds accruing to Rs 1,20,000 crore, which will aid in the creation of a well-capitalised services platform. "This is a highly capital-intensive business. The company has provided JFS with a strong capital foundation to build best-in-class, trusted financial service enterprises and achieve growth," Ambani added.

He emphasised the importance of having a digital system already set in place, "The digital-first architecture of JFS will give it an unmatched head start to reach millions of Indians."

Jio Financial Services Ltd ended 2.05 per cent down at Rs 213.35 after opening at Rs 210.10 on the National Stock Exchange, Monday.