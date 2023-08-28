Baroda UP Bank to rationalise over 250 branches in semi-urban, rural areas

In what could be one of the largest branch rationalising exercises by any regional rural bank, Baroda UP Bank – sponsored by Bank of Baroda – has decided to merge or close down 268 branches in semi-urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh as part of revamping the organisational structure and processes of the bank.

The Gorakhpur-headquartered lender has appointed Boston Consulting Group to guide on the organisational revamp. The bank has 1,982 branches.

According to a communication to the regional managers sent to all the 29 regions of the bank, except Ayodhya, Baroda UP Bank has sought details of these branches which would be rationalised. The communication, which has been reviewed by Business Standard, said BCG, as part of the organisational revamp, identified branch rationalisation as a key initiative and has identified 268 branches for the same – which includes merger and closure.

An email sent by Business Standard seeking a comment on branch rationalisation and on plans of staff rationalisation remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

The RRBs were established in India under the RRB Act 1976 [23(1)]. In 2019, the government decided to merge Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, Purvanchal Bank, and Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank to form Baroda U.P. Bank (BUPB), with Bank of Baroda as its sponsor, with its head office at Gorakhpur, with effect from 1 April 2020.

As of 31 March 2022, BUPB has total deposits of Rs 52,391 crore and advances of Rs 20,218 crore. The bank posted a Rs 62 crore net profit in FY23, down from Rs 91 crore in the previous year. The gross non-performing asset to gross advances was 9.78 per cent by the end of March 2022, as compared to 8.66 per cent in the previous year. The credit-deposit ratio is only 38.11 per cent. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank is at 11.7 per cent as of March 2022, as against the regulatory requirement of 9 per cent.

Also Read Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms NCLAT grants JKC time till Sept-end to pay Jet Airways lenders Rs 350 crore Jet Airways case: NCLAT extends time till Sep 30 for JKC to pay Rs 350 cr Shipping & logistics firm UPS opens India's first tech centre in Chennai Stäubli invests $15 million in Bengaluru facility to expand India footprint Skyroot expects to double its rocket launches amid Chandrayaan-3's success

At end-March 2022, there were 43 RRBs sponsored by 12 scheduled commercial banks, with 21,892 branches, and operations extending to 29.7 crore deposit accounts and 2.7 crore loan accounts in 26 States and 3 Union Territories (Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh). Ninety-two per cent of the RRB branches were in rural or semi-urban areas. The southern region had the highest number of RRBs, followed by the eastern region.

After two consecutive years of reporting losses in 2018-19 and 2019-20, RRBs turned around in 2020-21 and posted net profits, which improved further in 2021-22.

Interestingly, at end-March 2022, RRBs had the highest share of low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits, at 54.5 per cent of total deposits, amongst all categories of scheduled commercial banks.

RRBs are mandated to lend 75 per cent of their adjusted net bank credit (ANBC) of the previous year to the priority sector. During 2021-22, all except two RRBs overachieved their targets by lending over 90 per cent to the priority sector, of which close to 70 per cent was to agriculture and 11.5 per cent to MSMEs, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.