JioCinema reports record 1,300 crore views in first five weeks of IPL

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
JioCinema



1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Reliance-owned JioCinema, which has the live streaming right for Tata IPL, on Thursday said it has clocked over 1,300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the T20 cricket tournament.

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes, said a statement from JioCinema, an OTT platform owned by Viacom 18.

"JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer's outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital, said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

JioCinema also breached the peak concurrency records of TATA IPL twice in five days.

"The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come," he said.

After witnessing an encouraging response, JioCinema has released a 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.

"The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. The list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : streaming services Reliance Jio IPL

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

