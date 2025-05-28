Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / JioHotstar tops March OTT charts on mobile for films, series: Nielsen

JioHotstar tops March OTT charts on mobile for films, series: Nielsen

Nielsen's March 2025 data shows JioHotstar dominating mobile OTT content in India with top rankings across movies, original series, and non-original segments

Roshni Shekhar
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioHotstar, the new combined platform of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, had several of its titles among the top 10 most-watched over-the-top (OTT) content on mobile devices across movies, original series, and non-original series categories for the month of March, according to Nielsen.
 
Pan-India action film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, streaming on JioHotstar, led the top 10 chart for movies in March in India. It was followed by Dragon, a Tamil-language comedy-drama on Netflix, according to Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, in its report titled Mobile Audience Measurement for March 2025. These insights are based on mobile OTT viewing across six leading platforms—Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Sony LIV, and Zee5.
 
 
In the movies section, six titles available on JioHotstar featured in the top 10, including Walt Disney Pictures’ animated film Mufasa: The Lion King and Malayalam-language films Premalu, Ponman, and Aavesham. Also on the list was the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. 
 
“Aashram on MX Player and Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar on JioHotstar led the original series chart,” the report stated.

In this category as well, JioHotstar had six titles among the top 10 original series for March.
 
In the non-original segment, JioHotstar ranked among the top three platforms with popular shows such as reality series MTV Roadies and Hindi television dramas Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In total, eight JioHotstar titles featured in the top 10 non-original content chart.
 
“Audiences also showed growing enthusiasm for global content, with international hits like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things continuing to attract Indian viewers. Notably, there was a visible rise in watch time for Korean (K) dramas—When Life Gives You Tangerines (on Netflix) being a standout example—highlighting the growing appetite for K-content in India,” the report said. 
 

Topics : Reliance Industries OTT Nielsen

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

