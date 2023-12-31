India Inc eyes growth in 2024, plans to boost hiring, investments

Chief executives of Indian companies are planning to hire and invest more in the New Year as they expect the economy to post healthy growth in the election year of 2024. General elections are expected to be held inApril and May.

A poll of nearly two dozen chief executive officers (CEOs) shows that an overwhelming majority of business leaders expect a revival in rural consumer spending and a rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows as global companies increase their presence in the country.

According to a dipstick survey conducted in De­ce­mber across India by Business Standard, the biggest worry