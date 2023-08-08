Fresher hiring in India has seen an increase of 3 per cent in the second half of 2023 (HY2 2023) compared to the first half of the year (65 per cent versus 62 per cent). The overall hiring intent for all categories of jobseekers has risen to 73 per cent from 68 per cent over the same duration. Such consistent growth indicates an optimistic job market in the upcoming months, especially for freshers, according to the TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report for HY2, 2023.According to the report, the top three industries with the highest hiring intent for freshers are E-commerce and Technology Start-ups (59 per cent), Telecommunications (53 per cent), and Engineering and Infrastructure (50 per cent).The IT industry has witnessed an overall decrease in the intent to hire freshers as compared to HY1 2023. The intent to hire freshers in the IT industry was at 49 per cent in HY2 2023, compared to 67 per cent in HY1 2023, a decrease of 18 per cent. On the other hand, some emerging sectors such as Travel and Hospitality have shown an increase of 5 per cent (HY2 2023 versus HY1 2023), as stated in the report.Roles such as DevOps Engineer, Chartered Accountant, SEO Analyst, and UX Designer are in high demand for freshers across various industries. Among cities, Bangalore leads the way with a hiring intent of 65 per cent, albeit a decrease of 10 per cent compared to HY1 2023, followed by Mumbai at 61 per cent and Chennai at 47 per cent, an increase of 5 per cent for both cities in comparison to HY1.Delhi stands at 43 per cent, a decline of 4 per cent from HY1 2023. Although the demand for new talent has only marginally increased, the Indian freshers' job market has seen a rise of 6 per cent in the current half-year (July-December, 2023) when compared to the same period of the last half-year (July-December, 2022).Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said: “Amid a challenging hiring landscape, the Indian job market indicates a marginal uptick with a 3 per cent increase in the intent of hiring freshers. It's particularly encouraging to witness the emergence of new and trending sectors like Travel and Hospitality, with a 5 per cent increase in hiring intent for freshers in HY2 2023. Additionally, the demand for roles such as DevOps Engineer, Chartered Accountant, SEO Analyst, Cybersecurity Analyst, Digital Marketing Specialist, Artificial Intelligence Engineer and UX Designer across industries signals a promising outlook for the young talent entering the job market.”Some in-demand courses that freshers can undertake to enhance their employability include Certification Courses in Digital Marketing, Business Communication, Data Science, Blockchain, and Postgraduate programmes in AI and ML, as indicated in the TeamLease report.Neeti Sharma, co-founder and president of TeamLease EdTech, further added: “We are currently witnessing a noticeable shift in the skills employers are seeking from freshers. Employers are keen to hire freshers who are digitally savvy and capable of learning in the constantly evolving world of work. Technologies such as AI/ML, Blockchain, Data Science, and Business Communication are altering the way we work. Individuals investing in these fields and skills will have an advantage when seeking job opportunities.”The report has also now included a new segment on Degree Apprenticeship and its growing popularity amongst students and employers. The top three industries planning to hire degree apprentices during the same period are Manufacturing (12 per cent), Engineering and Infrastructure (10 per cent), and Power and Energy (7 per cent).Among the cities, Chennai and Pune lead with 10 per cent each, followed closely by Bangalore and Mumbai with 9 per cent each, and Ahmedabad at 7 per cent. The survey encompasses 737 small, medium, and large companies across 18 sectors throughout India. The coverage is distributed across 14 geographical areas (including metros, Tier-I, and Tier-II), reflecting the hiring sentiment.