Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

JP Morgan ESG head Chuka Umunna calls for new green tech funding model

This was partly because of the capital requirements for some green tech firms in early stages of development, he said

JP Morgan

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Start-up firms in the green technology industry are missing out on capital and need a new funding model, a senior JP Morgan banker said at a Reuters event in London on Monday.
 
"We need to build a funding model for green tech companies," Chuka Umunna, JP Morgan's head of EMEA ESG and green economy investment banking, told the Reuters Energy Transition Europe 2023 event.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Umunna said most of the capital raised in green technology was flowing to sectors including electric vehicles and low-carbon energy, while others such as sustainable food ecosystems that "in some cases make more of a contribution to global greenhouse emissions" are were not seeing the same amount.

This was partly because of the capital requirements for some green tech firms in early stages of development, he said.

Capital raising for green technology companies in general had not been immune to geopolitical ructions "spooking the market", as well as worries about a weak economy, particularly in Europe and in public markets, Umunna said.

But deal activity was increasing in private markets, the former and former British lawmaker, added.

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Akali Dal 'saddened' over auction of Golden Temple model gifted to PM Modi

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

Google sues five scammers over fake Bard AI chatbot that downloads malware

Biocon biologics receives marketing approval by MHRA for YESAFILI in UK

Tata Steel cuts 800 jobs in the Netherlands to increase profitability

Avaya to add India staff strength by 20% over next year: Global CEO

CRISIL Ratings upgrades Jindal Stainless' rating to stable from positive

Topics : JP Morgan Technology

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon