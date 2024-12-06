Business Standard
Several Oppn MPs take out protest march in Parliament on Adani issue

Priyanka later alleged that the government was scared of holding a discussion on the Adani issue and wondered why was it so

Several Opposition MPs led by the Congress on Friday held a protest march inside Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Several Opposition MPs led by the Congress on Friday held a protest march inside Parliament complex on the Adani issue, wearing black masks that read "Modi Adani bhai bhai".

The protest saw several leaders from some of the INDIA bloc parties marching, holding a copy of the Constitution and raising slogans against industrialist Gautam Adani.

RJD, JMM and left parties' MPs were among those who joined the protest.

TMC and Samajwadi Party, which did not participate in demonstration, have so far stayed away from any such denunciation of Adani. The decision has been seen by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "division" in the opposition bloc.

 

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly elected MP from Wayanad  , were among those present in the march.

Priyanka later alleged that the government was scared of holding a discussion on the Adani issue and wondered why was it so.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani Group, following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC probe into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

Rahul Gandhi has also sought Adani's arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

