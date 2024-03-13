Sensex (    %)
                             
JPMorgan India's ECM head Abhinav to leave, Arvind Vashistha to replace

India has become one of the hottest markets for deals including initial public offerings in Asia Pacific as global investors seek to tap on the South Asian nation's growth potential

Representatives for JPMorgan and Citigroup didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comment

Mar 13 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

By Saikat Das, Baiju Kalesh and Preeti Singh

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s India head of equity capital markets Abhinav Bharti is leaving the US bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

He will be replaced by Arvind Vashistha, former managing director of Citigroup Inc. in India, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.
Bharti is leaving after working for more than 13 years with JPMorgan, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was elevated to managing director in 2022. He joined the firm as an associate from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s investment banking arm in 2010.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Citigroup didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

India has become one of the hottest markets for deals including initial public offerings in Asia Pacific as global investors seek to tap on the South Asian nation’s growth potential. Hyundai Motor Co. is considering an initial public offering for its India unit that may raise about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, potentially making it one of the biggest listings ever in the country.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

