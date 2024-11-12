Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW Defence partners with Shield AI, to invest $90 million in 2 years

JSW Defence partners with Shield AI, to invest $90 million in 2 years

The partnership aims to indigenise and manufacture Shield AI's V-BAT, a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS)

merger, demerger, hands

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Defence Private Limited, a part of the $24 billion JSW Group, announced a partnership with US-based defence technology firm Shield AI to indigenise and manufacture its V-BAT, a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). As part of the partnership, the company will invest around $90 million over the next two years.
 
Of the $90 million, $65 million will be allocated in the first 12 months “to establish JSW’s global compliance programme, a manufacturing facility to ensure proper technology licensing, and training of manpower,” as per the company statement.
 
According to the company’s statement, the investment will enable JSW to establish a local supply chain and create an advanced facility in India for manufacturing, assembling, and testing V-BAT aircraft. JSW Group’s Parth Jindal said, “Through this partnership, we will be able to supply indigenous V-BATs at scale, provide flight operator training, and offer end-to-end maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to the Indian Armed Forces.”
 
 
Additionally, the V-BAT is described as a fixed-wing, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), long-endurance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform currently deployed by multiple armed forces worldwide, including the United States’ Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs). “V-BAT has a unique patented ducted design with the advantage of a small logistics footprint and ease of rapid deployment,” the statement added.
 
Shield AI’s managing director for India, Sarjan Shah, said, “Shield AI has been an early mover in investing deeply in India, in line with both governments’ aims for a closely integrated defence supply chain between the US and India.”
 

Also Read

JSW

China's Haier plans joint venture with JSW group, plans Rs 1k cr investment

JSW

JSW Group, Korea's POSCO announce deal to set up steel plant in India

JSW Group

Meet Avira & Vir: JSW MG Motor's new AI chatbots revolutionising car buying

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly named as Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

JSW Group

JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

Topics : JSW Group UAS Defence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon