JSW Energy secures contract from SECI for 230 MW renewable energy supply

Bids were invited for supply of 630 MW of firm and dispatchable power from an inter state transmission system or ISTS-connected renewable energy project SECI-FDRE-IV

JSW energy

The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. | Image: X@JSWEnergy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy on Thursday said its arm received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for supply of 230 MW of power from its renewable energy project.
The energy supply order has been secured by wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy Limited, JSW Energy said, adding that the company received the letter of award following a tariff-based competitive bidding process.
Bids were invited for supply of 630 MW of firm and dispatchable power from an inter state transmission system or ISTS-connected renewable energy project SECI-FDRE-IV, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.
With the latest contract, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 16.4 GW, which includes a hybrid capacity of 2.3 GW, including FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy).
The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Energy JSW renewable energy sector renewable energy

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

