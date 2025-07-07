Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Infra to invest ₹740 cr in developing container berths at Kolkata Port

JSW Infra to invest ₹740 cr in developing container berths at Kolkata Port

JSW Infra will develop container berths at Kolkata Port with a ₹740 crore capex, focusing on enhancing handling capacity under a 30-year concession period as part of government's port privatisation

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

The development marks a key milestone in JSW Infrastructure’s strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in the container segment.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) will develop container berths for the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata, with an estimated capital expenditure (capex) of ₹740 crore.
 
The company has received a letter of award from the port authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and the mechanisation of Berths 7 and 8, according to its stock exchange filing on Monday (7 July).
 
The project, awarded on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, aims to enhance the container-handling capacity at the port.
 
The project has a 30-year concession period and aligns with JSW Infra’s strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the government’s port privatisation initiative, the company noted.
 
 
The project has a construction timeline of two years. The company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata city’s steady cargo volumes, JSW Infra said. 

Also Read

trade, import, export, container, shipping

JSW Infrastructure bags ₹740 crore project to develop Kolkata port

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Nifty guide, June 11: Outlook remains bullish; top breakout stocks in focus

JSW Infrastructure

Jindal family sells stake worth ₹1.2K crore to fund AkzoNobel India buy

jsw infra

JSW Infra drops 3% post large trade; Key details about the block deal here

JSW

Jindal Family Trust to sell ₹1,200 cr JSW Infra stake to meet Sebi norms

 
The development marks a key milestone in JSW Infrastructure’s strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in the container segment.
 
On the west coast, JSW Infra is operating the New Mangalore container terminal with a current capacity of 0.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) (4.2 million tonnes per annum), which is being expanded to 0.35 million TEUs (6 million tonnes per annum) at an estimated capex of ₹150 crore. The Kolkata project brings the company’s total container-handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs.
 
The company’s overall cargo handling capacity stood at 177 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) as of FY25. It aims to expand this capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30 or earlier, with a capex plan of ₹30,000 crore for ports and ₹9,000 crore for the logistics business (FY25-FY30).
 
JSW Infra aims to achieve this capacity through privatisation bids, leveraging its balance sheet for other inorganic growth opportunities, and the value-accretive acquisition of port-related logistics infrastructure.

More From This Section

Premiumindustry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy

Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

hcltech

HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

Abhinav Singh,Amazon

Amazon banks on India's smaller cities ahead of first 3-day Prime Day sale

Gavel, Law & Order

HC grants relief to Galderma against infringers using 'CETAPHIL' trademark

OLX India

OLX India launches Elite Buyer plan to improve second-hand deals

Topics : JSW Infrastructure Kolkata port logistics sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon