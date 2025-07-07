Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

HCLSoftware's Domino 14.5 introduces a sovereign AI extension, Domino IQ, aimed at protecting data privacy for governments and regulated organisations, ensuring greater information security

"The importance of data sovereignty and avoiding unnecessary foreign government influence extends beyond SaaS solutions and AI," Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HCLSoftware, said.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

HCLTech’s software division, HCLSoftware, has launched Domino 14.5, a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at governments and regulated organisations concerned with their data privacy.
 
“HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organisation's data privacy and ensures information security,” the company said in a statement. 
 
Topics : HCL artifical intelligence Data Privacy

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

