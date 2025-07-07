HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

HCLTech’s software division, HCLSoftware, has launched Domino 14.5, a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at governments and regulated organisations concerned with their data privacy.
“HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organisation's data privacy and ensures information security,” the company said in a statement.
"The importance of data sovereignty and avoiding unnecessary foreign government influence extends beyond SaaS solutions and AI," Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HCLSoftware, said.