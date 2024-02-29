Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Steel floats subsidiary for production of hot, cold-rolled steel item

Hot-rolled steel finds applications in sectors like automobile, agriculture etc, while cold-rolled steel is used by industries manufacturing, construction and home appliances, among others

jsw steel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel on Thursday announced incorporating a wholly-owned arm JSW Green Steel Ltd for the manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel products.
The arm was incorporated on February 27 in Mumbai and is yet to commence its business operations, JSW Steel informed the exchanges.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
JSW Green Steel Ltd has now become its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said.
"The new entity has been incorporated for manufacturing of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel, which is in line with the main line of business of the company," JSW Steel said.
Hot-rolled steel finds applications in sectors like automobile, agriculture etc, while cold-rolled steel is used by industries manufacturing, construction and home appliances, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

JSW Steel in talks with Australia's Whitehaven for coal mine stake

Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD designate, Bharat Puri to step down

SoftBank arm SVF India pares 2.17% stake in One 97 Communications

Must acquire three Jet Airways planes in six months, says Ace Aviation

Power Grid Corporation's prospects factored in at current valuations

Indian market too big to ignore: Beauty and make-up brand Laura Mercier

Topics : JSW steel Steel producers Steel firms Steel growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon