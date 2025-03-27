Jubilant upbeat on demand momentum, targets 3,000 Domino's stores by 2028

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates the master franchise for pizza brand Domino’s in India, will expand to 3,000 stores in the next three years, from 2,000 at present, on the back of demand momentum remaining upbeat despite concerns of a consumption slowdown.
“The government has taken a lot of efforts to boost consumption. Apart from the tax breaks announced in the recent Union Budget, which will come into play in the new financial year, interest rates have softened. A new pay commission is also expected to come in next year. These will all help drive consumption,” said Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director at Jubilant FoodWorks, which also operates Dunkin' and Popeyes in India.
The company has started seeing tailwinds in both deliveries and dine-in, with like-for-like (LFL) sales growing by 12.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by delivery LFL growth of 24.7 per cent in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The quick service restaurant (QSR) segment had been witnessing a sustained slowdown in the last few quarters as consumption in the urban sector started declining due to macroeconomic factors like high inflation and rising commodity costs. The sector has only recently started seeing a notable recovery in same-store sales growth, prompting brokerages to turn positive on players. Goldman Sachs, in a note last month, said the December quarter marked the beginning of a cyclical upturn in QSR demand, driven by improving availability.
While inflation remains a concern, Jubilant FoodWorks has no plans to increase prices in the near future.
“At the moment we have not taken any price hikes and have given back to the consumer, in fact, by introducing free deliveries. We are not thinking of price hikes currently and are focused on driving growth in the business and acquiring new customers,” Khetarpal said.
The Indian food services market, he said, is valued at $60 billion, of which pizza makes up $1 billion only. This gives the brand significant headroom for growth.
“When sentiments improve, hopefully we will see faster growth, a lot of which, we believe, will flow into our store economics,” Khetarpal added.
To help drive efficiencies, the company on Thursday launched a new Android-based point of sale (POS) system, ‘Elate’.
“This technology helps us get faster into newer cities and towns, allows the supervisors to manage stores better, provide real-time help to the store manager and the team, while also auditing and ensuring governance and compliance in terms of food safety and other legal compliances,” Khetarpal said.
In the December quarter, the company recorded a 56 per cent uptick in revenue to Rs 2,150.7 crore from Rs 1,378 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its net profit dropped 34.2 per cent to Rs 43.2 crore from Rs 65.7 crore in the same period last year.
While Domino's continues to be the company's largest revenue generator, Jubilant is also attempting to break into the fried chicken market with its Popeyes brand, competing with market leader KFC.
"We plan to remain focused on growing this brand and scale it up to 100 stores in the coming three years from 60 stores currently. Popeyes will be focused on the metro cities," Khetarpal said. However, this growth for the brand will be on a smaller base, as Popeyes is a relatively new entrant, having launched in 2022.