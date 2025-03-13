Holi 2025: Time to stock up on restaurant-related scrips? FULL DETAILS here

The stock market in India, both the BSE and the NSE, will be closed for trading on Friday, March 14, on account of 'Holi' the festival of colours. Thus, investors other than celebrating the joyous festival will also get to enjoy a long weekend, with the festival falling on Friday. In general, people tend to spend on weekends, on dining out, shopping and other leisure and entertainment-related activities. Food joints and restaurants invariably see increased foot-falls over the weekend. This Holi 2025 long weekend may see a similar trend. Against this background, here's a technical outlook on the prominent listed restaurant-related stocks on the BSE and NSE. Jubilant Foodworks Current Price: Rs 609 Upside Potential: 26.4% Support: Rs 580; Rs 571 Resistance: Rs 635; Rs 650; Rs 680; Rs 730 Jubilant Foodworks stock seems on course to test its key long-term support at Rs 580; below which next significant support stands at Rs 571. Even as the near-term trend looks weak for the stock, Jubilant has managed to register higher-highs and higher-lows on the long-term chart. Thus, as long as the above mentioned support zone is respected, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 770 - odd levels. On its way up, the stock is expected to counter multiple hurdles, with near resistance seen at Rs 635 and Rs 650 levels; while far-off resistance at Rs 680 and Rs 730 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: At what level does IndusInd Bank stock become a Buy? What analysts say Westlife Foodworld Current Price: Rs 683 Upside Potential: 15.7% Support: Rs 668 Resistance: Rs 713; Rs 750; Rs 760 Westlife Foodworld share is seen testing support at its super trend line on the monthly scale, which stands at Rs 668. The overall bias at the counter is expected to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the same. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 713, for a likely rally towards 790 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated at Rs 750 and Rs 760 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Sapphire Foods India Current Price: Rs 305 Upside Potential: 14.8% Support: Rs 299; Rs 275 Resistance: Rs 322; Rs 337 Sapphire Foods shares have consistently been finding support at its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 299; thus making this a crucial support. Another major support for the stock stands at Rs 275. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 322 to regain upside momentum; post which the stock can potentially rally to Rs 350 levels, with some resistance likely around Rs 337. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: 24% upside likely in these 5 shares with market-cap below Rs 20 cr Devyani International Current Price: Rs 154 Downside Risk: 9.7% Support: Rs 151; Rs 146 Resistance: Rs 160; Rs 166 Devyani International is on the verge of a fresh downside breakout on the weekly scale, today a close below Rs 157 shall confirm the same. As such, the stock could then extend the fall towards Rs 139. Interim support can be anticipated at Rs 151 and Rs 146 levels. On the upside, the stock is expected to face resistance at Rs 160 and Rs 166 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) Current Price: Rs 61.70 Downside Risk: 18.5% Support: Rs 56.90 Resistance: Rs 64.70; Rs 66.30; Rs 68.60 RBA stock is trading with a fairly bearish bias, consistently making lower-highs and lower-lows since late October 2024 post the breakdown. Chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below Rs 64.20; above which key resistance for the stock stands at Rs 66.30 and Rs 68.60 levels. At present, the stock is trading at record low levels, and could slide to Rs 50.30 levels; with some support likely at Rs 56.90. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART