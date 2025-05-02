Friday, May 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kaleidofin raises $5.3 million from IDH Farmfit to grow agri-lending

Kaleidofin raises $5.3 million from IDH Farmfit to grow agri-lending

The latest funding brings Kaleidofin's total equity round to $19 million and aims to expand access to financial services for smallholder farmers and agri value chains

Kaleidofin

Kaleidofin and IDH Farmfit Fund will collaborate to drive financial inclusion by expanding access to financial services for smallholder farmers | Photo: X@kaleidofin

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Kaleidofin today announced that it has raised $5.3 million from the IDH Farmfit Fund — a blended finance impact fund focused on smallholder value chains. This brings the equity infusion in the current round to $19 million. The company had earlier announced an investment of $13.8 million led by Rabo Partnerships, which also saw investment from existing investors — Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Oikocredit, Omidyar Network India and Flourish Ventures.
 
The investment will support Kaleidofin’s mission and help scale its lending portfolio and expand credit scoring, middleware and risk services through selected partnerships. This investment takes the total funds raised by Kaleidofin since inception to $42 million. 
 
 
Kaleidofin and IDH Farmfit Fund will collaborate to drive financial inclusion by expanding access to financial services for smallholder farmers, including those in dairy, agri-allied sectors, agri workers, and agribusinesses.
 
Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder & CEO, Kaleidofin, said, “Smallholder farmers form an important part of the economy, yet they remain vastly underserved by formal financial services. Through our collaboration with IDH Farmfit Fund, we aim to change this by creating specialised financial products that cater to the unique needs of farmers. ki score agri will help lenders deepen their agri portfolios while improving risk management, ensuring that capital flows efficiently to those who need it most.” 

Also Read

markets

BFSI consolidates dominance in Nifty 50 index, up 2.6x at 37.9% since 2004

Premiumfintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

And the wait continues: Fintech funding revival still out of reach

Digital Lenders Association of India, DLAI

DLAI rebrands itself to Unified Fintech Forum as it pursues SRO bid

Upasana Taku

Fintech industry to grow with digital expansion: MobiKwik's Upasana Taku

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

AI agents, new ally for CFOs to bolster finance automation: Xalts COO

 
A key focus of this partnership will be the development of a specialised ki score, a credit health assessment product designed to cater to the unique needs of the agricultural sector.
 
This initiative will transform agri-lending by moving beyond generic term loans to tailored financial products for animal husbandry, farm equipment, automation, sustainable agriculture, and climate-friendly farming practices. 
 
Som Toohey, Investment Director, IDH Investment Management, added: “Enhanced underwriting and tailoring of smallholder farmer loans, coupled with more efficient origination and distribution, can catalyse the flow of appropriate credit to this underserved segment across India and other markets. Improving the quality of financial inclusion, encompassing client protection, is critical to increasing both income and climate resilience over time.”
 
Melinda Gróf, Investment Manager, IDH Investment Management, added, “Kaleidofin’s technology provides deep insight into borrower risk, enabling more precise credit decisions and wider access to finance for underserved agricultural communities. We’re excited to support this innovation, which has the potential to transform agri-lending and strengthen rural value chains.”
 

More From This Section

JSW

SC scraps JSW Steel's Bhushan Power & Steel resolution, orders liquidation

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS and IBM partner to build India's quantum future in Andhra Pradesh

Coal India

Coal India's April offtake drops 1.2% to 63.4 MT from year-ago level

IPO, initial public offering

Priority Jewels files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Reliance Power

Reliance Power signs 25-year SECI pact for solar and battery project

Topics : Fintech sector fintech companies Indian FinTech agricultural sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon