SBI Cards to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in capital via Tier II bonds

CRISIL Ratings has assigned its "AAA/Stable" rating to the Rs 2,000 crore non-convertible debentures and Rs 2,000 crore lower Tier II bonds

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Cards) is planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in capital through Tier II bonds to shore up capital adequacy. The Gurugram-based unit of State Bank of India is also looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to support business growth.

The card company saw a big dent in its capital adequacy of about 4.9 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked risk weights on unsecured credit in November 2023. Its capital adequacy stood at 18.4 per cent at the end of December 2023 from 23.3 per cent in September 2023.
CRISIL Ratings has assigned its “AAA/Stable” rating to the Rs 2,000 crore non-convertible debentures and Rs 2,000 crore lower Tier II bonds. It reaffirmed ratings on the existing debt instruments and bank facilities of the company.

In response to queries from Business Standard, SBI Cards said raising funds through long-term/short-term sources is a part of ongoing business activity and depends on various factors like Asset Liability Management (ALM) requirement, prevailing interest rates, and market conditions.

“The company is well capitalized and has access to diverse funding sources. We tap into such sources based on market conditions and competitive pricing,” SBI Cards said. SBI holds a 68.3 per cent stake in the company.

According to CRISIL, around 81 per cent of the company’s borrowings are in the form of bank loans. Nevertheless, the focus on diversification in the borrowing mix with a higher share of capital market instruments, among others, is expected to benefit in the long run.

Its total assets stood at Rs 55,863 crore at the end of December 2023.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

