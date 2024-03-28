LatentView Analytics board approves acquisition of Decision Point

LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, on Thursday announced the Board approval for acquisition of 70 per cent of outstanding equity capital in Decision Point for a total consideration of $39.1m.

The remaining 30 per cent equity is to be acquired over the next two years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in AI-led Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions with 300+ employees worldwide. The company brings deep experience in RGM, demand forecasting, pricing analytics, promotion analytics, retail segmentation, and marketing mix models.

Decision Point has over a decade of experience developing AI-powered solutions, including Beagle GPT, a conversational GenAI app for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) customers to drive data analytics usage within their firms.

LatentView Analytics provides business transformation consulting and works with companies to develop and implement flexible and agile analytics roadmaps. The acquisition of Decision Point will bolster LatentView’s existing expertise in data engineering, data science, data visualization, as well as consulting and advisory services for analytics and GenAI readiness, it said in a statement. LatentView will make investments to accelerate the expansion of Decision Point solutions in the focus markets of North America and Europe.

"Decision Point’s strength in Revenue Growth Management solutions that help companies achieve sustainable and profitable growth with data, was the primary factor in this acquisition,” said Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView Analytics. “Additionally, this deal will bring over 300 highly skilled employees into LatentView’s CPG practice and help us expand into the Latin America market."

Speaking on the acquisition, Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics said, “With the acquisition of Decision Point, we are honoring our commitment of staying focused on our core verticals. This acquisition will be fully funded from our existing cash reserves. We expect the transaction to be EBIDTA accretive, driving enduring and strategic benefits for our clients.”

“We are excited about Decision Point becoming a part of the LatentView Group,” said Ravi Shankar, Founder and CEO, Decision Point. “Decision Point will continue to be led by the existing management team and will be supported by LatentView’s strong GTM presence in North America and Europe. We see great opportunities for cross-pollination and synergies across the organizations. Our GenAI product, Beagle, has immense potential to enhance the adoption of business analytics across LatentView's customer base. Additionally, we're eager to introduce LatentView's proven marketing and supply chain analytics solutions to our global consumer goods clientele.”

“Adopting GenAI applications has moved from a good-to-have, to a must-have capability with global leaders prioritizing it to drive sustainable growth,” said Krishnan Venkata, LatentView’s Chief Client Officer. “GenAI will play a pivotal role in driving RGM strategies, and with this acquisition, LatentView is poised to provide enhanced technology and data analytics solutions to add value to clients.”

Lincoln International and H&B Partners served as the exclusive financial and legal advisors to LatentView Analytics. Equirus Capital served as the financial advisors to Decision Point.