Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Karnataka imposes ban on bike taxi service, Rapido launches bike parcel

Karnataka imposes ban on bike taxi service, Rapido launches bike parcel

The order came after the Karnataka government confirmed it had taken a policy decision not to permit such operations, even as other apps like Ola and Uber continued to show the bike taxi option

Rapido News

Business Standard’s staff in Bengaluru checked that while the ‘bike taxi’ option became unavailable, in compliance with the court’s directive, it was replaced with a ‘bike parcel’ service | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bike-taxi aggregator, Rapido on Monday, unveiled a new service of ‘bike parcel’ in Karnataka, after the Karnataka High Court refused to stay an earlier order halting all bike taxi services in the state.
 
The order came after the Karnataka government confirmed it had taken a policy decision not to permit such operations. Business Standard’s staff in Bengaluru checked that while the ‘bike taxi’ option became unavailable, in compliance with the court’s directive, it was replaced with a ‘bike parcel’ service.
 
The app also showed a message for its users, “Starting June 16, 2025, our bike taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders.” It further added, “While we deeply believe in the value bike taxis bring to daily commuters, we respect the law and will fully abide by the directive. We remain committed to the communities we serve and hopeful for a future where convenient, affordable mobility is accessible to all.”  
 
 
 
 
      

Also Read

oral health, dental check-up, dentist

Your dentist can spot diabetes, heart disease and cancer in early stages

Iran-Israel war

India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict

Indian economy, worker, labour, population

Census to begin from March 1, 2027; Centre issues official notification

Bata Global CEO Sandeep Kataria

Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

vegetable, Vegetables

India's WPI inflation dips to 0.39% in May, lowest level in 14 months

  However, bike taxis remained available on other ride-sharing apps like Ola and Uber, but the rides were not being accepted by the drivers. 
        The Karnataka High Court heard appeals filed by the bike taxi aggregators, including ANI Technologies (which owns Ola) and Uber, against an order passed in April. Previously, in April, a court order directed all bike taxi operations in the state to pause within six weeks unless the regulations were framed to allow them. 
 
In the order passed on June 13, the Karnataka High Court observed, “Since the State said that it took a policy decision not to permit bike taxis, there was no basis to issue a stay.” The HC bench also acknowledged that the issue involved both public interest and the livelihoods of drivers.
 
The move by Rapido also invited some reactions on social media. A user wrote, “The bike taxi ban starts today in Karnataka. But the Product Owner at rapidobikeapp has already bypassed the law.” She further added, “Can’t book a ride? No worries – just parcel yourself to work. Call it: PaaS - Passenger as a Service.”
 
Another user wrote, “Not even 8am, and Bengaluru is choked already. Thanks to the biketaxi ban, had to take an auto. Give me walkable shortest paths to the bus stops, and bike lanes, please. This is no way to create cities.” Many users also blamed the state transport department for its inaction.
 
[With inputs from Vasudha Mukherjee]
 

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Godrej to build homes on 14-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,500 cr revenue

Inhalers, Inhaler

Lupin inks pact with China's Sino Universal for Tiotropium inhaler supply

Arun Srinivas

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India business head and managing director

Vodafone Idea

Vi survival in doubt as govt rules out equity swap, plans payment relief

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land in Bengaluru for ₹1,500 cr project

Topics : BS Web Reports Karnataka Taxi apps Ola Uber

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon