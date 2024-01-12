Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karnataka HC: Xiaomi files appeal against ED's seizure of Rs 5,551.27 cr

The bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal heard the arguments submitted by the counsel for the company before adjourning the hearing to January 20

Xiaomi

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday heard an appeal filed by smartphone maker Xiaomi challenging a single-judge order which had upheld the Enforcement Directorate's seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore from its bank accounts.
The bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal heard the arguments submitted by the counsel for the company before adjourning the hearing to January 20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Court specified that there would be no further extensions and both the company's counsel and the government advocate were expected to complete their arguments on that date.
The counsel for the company argued that the seizure was unnecessary and under Section 37A of FEMA even the necessity of suspicion is not required. Even the qualification of the "authorised officer" to take action was not prescribed.
The court was told that Section 37A "seems to be clearly draconian", as for 30 days after the seizure the company has to only wait for the authority to decide on it.
"Why should I be deprived of my property due to arbitrary action of an officer? Worst thing which shocks me is that the officer goes scot-free and I cannot tell him you have done it wrongly and please recall your order, you are biased against me," the counsel argued.
The counsel argued that Section 37A was arbitrary and draconian.
The Enforcement Directorate had in 2022 ordered the seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore in the accounts of Xiaomi for violating FEMA rules and transferring money in the guise of royalty to three companies outside India; two in the USA and one in China. The company approached the HC against this order.
The HC ordered it to approach the Competent Authority under FEMA. The Competent Authority upheld the seizure. Xiaomi then approached the HC again. In April 2023, Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition holding that Section 37A of FEMA was valid.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus review: Spices up mid-premium phone segment

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Hyundai, IIT-M to set up Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub for green solutions

NTPC Green Energy signs 2 pacts for green hydrogen projects in Gujarat

Avalon Technologies joins MeitY's RUDRA supercomputing mission

Tata Consumer to acquire Capital Foods, Organic India in Rs 7K cr deals

Wipro sees pressure on revenue growth in Q4; net profit falls 12% in Q3

However, liberty was granted to Xiaomi to approach the Appellate Tribunal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Xiaomi Karnataka High Court Enforcement Directorate note seizure Lawsuits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon