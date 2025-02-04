Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KKR raises offer price for Fuji Soft by 4% as Bain enters bidding race

KKR raises offer price for Fuji Soft by 4% as Bain enters bidding race

KKR raised its offer price to 9,850 yen ($63.44) per share from 9,451 yen per share, above Bain's most recent offer of 9,600 yen per share in December

Private equity

The saga underscores an increasingly competitive dealmaking environment in Japan, as global investment firms target Japanese companies that are seen as having underutilised assets. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US private equity firm KKR has sweetened its offer for Japan's Fuji Soft by 4 per cent, the latest salvo in its protracted and messy bidding war with Bain Capital for the $4 billion IT firm. 
The saga underscores an increasingly competitive dealmaking environment in Japan, as global investment firms target Japanese companies that are seen as having underutilised assets or ineffective corporate governance. 
KKR raised its offer price to 9,850 yen ($63.44) per share from 9,451 yen per share, above Bain's most recent offer of 9,600 yen per share in December. 
 
Even after Fuji Soft's board rejected its bid, Bain perservered - a rare step in Japan - citing "strong concerns and distrust" over Fuji Soft's response and arguing the rejection harmed the interests of minority shareholders. 

Also Read

Seven & i

KKR and Bain each bid over $5 bn for Seven & i's York Holdings spin-off

KKR

KKR backs Rebel Foods for its latest growth equity investment in India

Bain Capital

Bain goes hostile as Fuji Soft battle with KKR intensifies: Report

cci

CCI approves US-based KKR's proposal to acquire stake in Rebel Foods

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Vivo Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer 'happy and ready' for KKR captaincy role

Fuji Soft's shares ended Tuesday trade nearly 2 per cent higher at 9,990 yen, indicating that investors are betting Bain will not walk away and instead will come back with another offer. 
"It's good for the market and minority investors that this competition works. If Bain were not there the market would not have been trading around 9,800 yen in the past month," said Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors. 
KKR currently has a 33.97 per cent stake in Fuji Soft following the first stage of a two-part bid in which two activist investors - 3D Investment Partners and Farallon Capital - agreed to tender their shares to KKR. 
As a result, Fuji Soft's board rejected Bain's offer saying that having two major shareholders would hinder management's decision-making ability. It also said that Bain's bid would take an additional three months to conclude. 
Nevertheless, KKR has so far failed to secure a majority because of Bain's higher offer, which has also helped lift Fuji Soft's share price. 
KKR has repeatedly extended its tender offer period, with the latest due to end on Feb. 19. 
Bain, which is supported by Fuji Soft's founding family, has yet to launch a tender offer. It said previously that it would wait for KKR's bid to fail or be withdrawn. 
Bain was not immediately available for comment on KKR's higher bid. Fuji Soft declined to comment. 
KKR initially offered 8,800 yen a share for Fuji Soft in August. Bain announced its bid, at 9,450 yen per share, in October, prompting KKR to sweeten its offer to 9,451 yen a share. It maintained that level until Tuesday despite Bain then increasing its offer to 9,600 yen.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal to invest Rs 2,000 crore in AI firm Krutrim

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's aide Shantanu Naidu promoted to new position at Tata Motors

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Elan Group to invest Rs 3,000 cr for building housing project in Gurugram

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg's Nate Anderson stands by Adani report: 'No threat behind closure'

Dabur India

Dabur reduces strategic review cycle to 3 years amidst FMCG slowdown

Topics : Private Equity KKR Bain capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon